Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian George GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Brian George GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM, Brian George. Peacefully slipped away into the arms of his Saviour on April 22, 2020 at Eversley. Adored, dearly loved husband and best friend of Joy. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Cynthia and Peter (deceased) Barnett, Trevor, Ron and Kay and his twin Kevin. Loved uncle of their respective families. Respected and loved brother-in- law and uncle of the Ellen family - Aubrey (deceased) and Shona, Victor and Rosina, Graeme (deceased) Brian and Terrie, Robin and Delwyn, Lorraine and Neal Cole and their respective families. Great fun loving friend of many. Immense gratitude to Dr R Jamieson for his devoted care, compassion and friendship to Brian. Huge thanks to all the staff at Eversley for their committed care and to the wonderful Doctors' and Nurses in RAU at the Hawkes Bay Hospital. Thank you Chatham Club staff for your dedication and compassion. "Rejoice in the Lord always, and again I say rejoice" Phillippians 4:4 A private burial service will take place in accordance with the current restrictions.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -