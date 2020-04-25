|
GRAHAM, Brian George. Peacefully slipped away into the arms of his Saviour on April 22, 2020 at Eversley. Adored, dearly loved husband and best friend of Joy. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Cynthia and Peter (deceased) Barnett, Trevor, Ron and Kay and his twin Kevin. Loved uncle of their respective families. Respected and loved brother-in- law and uncle of the Ellen family - Aubrey (deceased) and Shona, Victor and Rosina, Graeme (deceased) Brian and Terrie, Robin and Delwyn, Lorraine and Neal Cole and their respective families. Great fun loving friend of many. Immense gratitude to Dr R Jamieson for his devoted care, compassion and friendship to Brian. Huge thanks to all the staff at Eversley for their committed care and to the wonderful Doctors' and Nurses in RAU at the Hawkes Bay Hospital. Thank you Chatham Club staff for your dedication and compassion. "Rejoice in the Lord always, and again I say rejoice" Phillippians 4:4 A private burial service will take place in accordance with the current restrictions.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 25, 2020