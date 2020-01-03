Home

RODWAY, Brian George. At Hawkes Bay Memorial Hospital on December 31 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Angela for 54 years. Dearly loved son of Min and Al Rodway (both deceased). Brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Bev Rodway (both deceased). Much loved uncle of Mark Rodway (Auckland). Very caring son-in-law of Bruce and Kay Williams (both deceased), and brother-in-law of Mary Mace. Missed so much more than he could ever have imagined. A funeral service and celebration of Brian's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 23 Puketapu Road, Taradale on Monday, January 6 2020 at 10.30am. Messages to the Rodway Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 3, 2020
