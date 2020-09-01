Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
37 Strome Road
Waiohiki, Hastings
View Map
Brian John ROHLEDER Notice
ROHLEDER, Brian John. Aged 82 years. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Soul mate of Fay, married for 56 years. Devoted father of Maree, Andrew, Aaron and Narin. Grandad of Jayden. Grateful thanks to the Atawhai staff for their care of Brian. A memorial service for Brian will be held to celebrate an incredible engineer and devoted family man on Thursday, September 3 at 2.00pm at 37 Strome Road, Waiohiki, Hastings. Messages to the Rohleder Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 1, 2020
