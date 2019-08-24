|
|
STOTT, Brian John. In Waipukurau on August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee Engebretsen), loved father and father-in- law of Cheryl Griffiths (Whakatane), Wendy Millsteed (Perth), and Rae and Eric Marshall (Waipukurau). Loved grandfather of six, and great grandfather of three. At Brian's request a private cremation has been held. Brian's family invite you to join with them to celebrate his life at the Leopard Hotel, Waipukurau on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 1pm. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 24, 2019