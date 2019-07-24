Home

Brian Joseph KILKOLLY

Brian Joseph KILKOLLY Notice
KILKOLLY, Brian Joseph. Of Scotts Ferry, formerly of the Hawkes Bay. Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home, on Sunday July 21, 2019, aged 71 years. Soulmate and best friend of Pauline Duley for 30 years. Loved Dad and Step- Dad of Sharon (Perth, Australia), Jackie and Blake (Dannevirke), Niesh, Colin, and Jodie. Koru and Grandad Brian of his seven Grandchildren. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Jo and David Hall (Napier). Messages to the Kilkolly family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. As per Brian's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 24, 2019
