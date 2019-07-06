MOTLEY, Brian Kevin. On Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Wellington Hospital aged 72 years. Deeply loved son of the late Cyril and Ethel Motley. Brother of the late Graeme and brother-in-law of Ann. Cherished by all his step children. Treasured guardian angel of Kelly and Stacey. Special friend of Jenny and Philippa. Adored Pop-Motley of Edie, Hazel, Mason, Grace and Amelia. Respected friend to many. A special thanks to the staff of St. John Ambulance, HB Hospital and the Wellington Cardio Thoracic team for all their care and support. Brian's family have invited all who wish to view Brian may do so over the weekend at Terry Longley & Son, 19 Cooper Street, Havelock North. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at the Cheval Rooms, 300 Prospect Road, Hastings on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Heart Foundation at the service. Messages to the Motley family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 6, 2019