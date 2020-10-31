Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Brian Lawrence (Wonky) HALL

Brian Lawrence (Wonky) HALL Notice
HALL, Brian Lawrence (Wonky). Passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jane. Treasured father of Michelle and Tony, and Shaun. An adored Gaga, Grandad and Great-Grandad. Loved by many. A donation in memory of Brian would be appreciated. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, November 3 at 2.00pm followed by interment at Wharerangi Cemetery. Messages to the Lawrence Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 31, 2020
