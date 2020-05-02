|
MITCHERSON, Brian. Passed away peacefully at Gracelands Rest Home, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Much loved father and father-in- law of Nigel and Beverley, Keith and Jenny, Wendy and Daryle. Grandfather of Rachel, Christine and Brooke. Great- Grandfather of Ryan, Ashton, Joshua and Isobel. He is now happily rejoicing with the Lord he served all his life. A private service was held on April 30, 2020, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Notification of this will be made beforehand.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020