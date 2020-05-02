Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian MITCHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian MITCHERSON

Add a Memory
Brian MITCHERSON Notice
MITCHERSON, Brian. Passed away peacefully at Gracelands Rest Home, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Much loved father and father-in- law of Nigel and Beverley, Keith and Jenny, Wendy and Daryle. Grandfather of Rachel, Christine and Brooke. Great- Grandfather of Ryan, Ashton, Joshua and Isobel. He is now happily rejoicing with the Lord he served all his life. A private service was held on April 30, 2020, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Notification of this will be made beforehand.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -