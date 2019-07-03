|
MORSE, Brian (Morsey). Lost his battle on July 1, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Loved father of Shelley and Alex, Sandra and Peter, Kerri and Dave. Cherished Grandad Morsey to all his grandchildren, and great-grandchild. A special thanks to the staff at Duart House for all their loving care, attention and kindness. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Saturday, July 6 at 11.00am. Messages to the Morse Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 3, 2019