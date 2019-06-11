|
DEAN, Brian Vincent. Passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Loved father of Paula and Nigel, Mark and Claire, Nigel and Craig. Loved brother of Patricia Appleby and the late Richard. Loved Granddad of Alex and Ben, and his treasured pets. Loved father also, of Ross and Caroline (U.K), Peter (W.A) and their families. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at Mangaroa Cemetery. Messages to the Dean family can be sent, c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 11, 2019