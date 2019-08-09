Home

Brian William MASON

MASON, Brian William. Passed away peacefully at home in Napier, aged 69 years. Dignified and courageous to the end. Much loved and cherished best friend of Lynda. Much loved brother of Rod. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice can be left at the service or made directly online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz and would be appreciated. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, August 10 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Mason Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 9, 2019
