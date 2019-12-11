|
BERTRAM, Bronwen Anne (Bronnie). We wish to thank everyone for their support and love through this heartbreaking time of losing our beautiful Bronnie. The love you have shown our family and to Bronnie has been so appreciated. Your presence, time, flowers, baking, messages and koha, have humbled us and we are sure Bronnie would be so touched to know many people hold her in their hearts. To Huia, we thank you for the way you captured Bronnie's grace and beauty in your words. We thank you for the beautiful way in which you honoured Bronnie, and the kindness and love you showed the family. To Scott, we thank you for your support and help in guiding us through the arrangements for Bronnie, and for your understanding in honouring our wishes. We miss our Bronnie every day. With broken hearts we remember her smile and her gentle gracious soul. We hold her close in our tears, in our laughter, in our memories. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed and so truly dear" In love and gratitude, Bob, Helen and Jim, Bex and Rhys, Mich and Brent, Alex and Dave, Anna and Millsy
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019