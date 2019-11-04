Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Bronwen BERTRAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bronwen Anne (nee Jackson) (Bronnie) BERTRAM

Add a Memory
Bronwen Anne (nee Jackson) (Bronnie) BERTRAM Notice
BERTRAM, Bronwen Anne (Bronnie) (nee Jackson). After a long courageous battle with cancer, we lost our beautiful Bronnie on Friday November 1, 2019. Deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to have her touch their lives. Bob, Helen and Jim, Bex and Rhys, Mich and Brent, Dave and Alex, Anna and Millsy, and her adored grandchildren, alongside friends and family will forever cherish their beautiful Bronnie. We wish to express our immense gratitude to Dr Daun and the amazing nurses and care associates who cared for Bronnie with such kindness and compassion. You went above and beyond for Bronnie, bringing her physical and emotional comfort through an incredibly tough time. Thank you with all our hearts. "To the world she is our mother, to our family she is the World" A service to celebrate our Bronnie will be held at 'Stonehaven', 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Wednesday November 6 at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent c/o Bertram Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bronwen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -