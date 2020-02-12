Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce CARRAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce CARRAD

Add a Memory
Bruce CARRAD Notice
CARRAD, Bruce. On Friday February 7, 2020 at Princess Alexandra, aged 88. Loved husband of Alison and Dad to Brent and Marie, Linda (Australia) and Janene and Steve (Australia). Grandad to Laura, Dion and Nik. Alison, Brent and family would like to thank Gretchen and Irene from Hospice and all the nursing staff of Princess Alexandra for the great care and attention given to Bruce. Following Bruce's wishes, a private family service has been held. "Mr B, I will miss you."
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -