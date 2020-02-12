|
CARRAD, Bruce. On Friday February 7, 2020 at Princess Alexandra, aged 88. Loved husband of Alison and Dad to Brent and Marie, Linda (Australia) and Janene and Steve (Australia). Grandad to Laura, Dion and Nik. Alison, Brent and family would like to thank Gretchen and Irene from Hospice and all the nursing staff of Princess Alexandra for the great care and attention given to Bruce. Following Bruce's wishes, a private family service has been held. "Mr B, I will miss you."
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 12, 2020