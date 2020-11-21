Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale, Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Hunter MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Bruce Hunter MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL, Bruce Hunter. Born August 6, 1939. Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Dorothy. Loved brother of the late Keith and brother-in- law of Christine. Uncle to Sarah, Nadeen, and Peter. Fondly remembered by his 'family' at Mitre 10. Bruce's family would like to thank the staff at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their kindness and professional care. A funeral service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Mitchell Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -