KOSTER, Bruce. On September 1, 2020 Bruce Koster was taken into glory to be with his Lord and Saviour. Beloved husband, father, and father-in-law to Willie, Andre and Shaline, Rona and Daniel, Fred, Ilona and Duncan, Kyra and Paul, Mellissa and Alwin, and Opa to 18 Grandchildren. Psalm 46: 10 "Be still, and know that I am God." A service for Bruce will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Mangaroa cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the family have requested that you RSVP by texting Daniel on 022 676 8436. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cranford Hospice at the service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 3, 2020