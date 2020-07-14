Home

Pickering A S Funeral Director
62 Marine Pde
Wairoa , Hawke's Bay
06-838 7606
Bruce Robert. LANE

Bruce Robert. LANE Notice
LANE, Bruce Robert. 01.06.1947 - 11.07.2020 Passed away peacefully at Hawkes Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital. Cherished husband of Pauline and loved father of Trevor. Son of Ralph and Florence. Brother of Ralph (deceased), Victor, Arnold, Danny (deceased), Lorna, Mark and Luke. Friend to many. Bruce will lie in Pickerings Chapel where his funeral will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 11.00 followed by his interment at Wairoa Lawn Cemetery. Any messages can be sent to 93 Lucknow Street Wairoa 4108. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 14, 2020
