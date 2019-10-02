|
PEARSON, Bryan Caroll. Peacefully on September 30, 2019 at Atawhai. Loving husband of Erica for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Brenda, Ruby and Justin, Anna (deceased), Nina and Jon. Loved "Bryan" of Latifa, Amy, David, Louis and Cate. A service for Bryan will be held at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 89 Tennyson Street, Napier on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. John Ambulance may be left in the entrance to the Church. The family wishes to thank Atawhai for their care and support. Tributes may be left at our website www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Pearson Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 2, 2019