|
|
|
DILLON, Bryan John. 11.11.32 - 16.02.20 Betty, Jeanette, Chris, Suzanne, Andrew, Louise, Nicky and families wish to express our sincere thanks for the many cards, flowers, food, visits and phone calls at the time of Bryan's passing, a loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. The kindness and support shown to us was humbling and very much appreciated and of great comfort. As it is not possible for us to thank everyone individually please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 25, 2020