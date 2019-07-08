Home

Bryan Rutherford TYLEE

TYLEE, Bryan Rutherford. (Formerly of Pahiatua and Hawke's Bay) On Friday, July 5, 2019 (peacefully) at Waireka, Pahiatua. Beloved husband of the late Margot and much loved father and father-in-law of Kimber and John, Rachel and Charles, and Matthew and Jane. Adored grandfather of Maree and Andrew; Kitty, Laura, and Pia; and Kate and Campbell. "As a well spent day brings happy sleep, so life well used brings happy death". In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to Parkinson's Wairarapa 41 Perry St, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated or may be left at the Service. Messages to Tylee Family c/- PO Box 23 Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held in St. Peter's Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2pm. Private cremation thereafter. Monarch Funeral Home Pahiatua (06) 37 66662
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 8, 2019
