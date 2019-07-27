|
TYLEE, Bryan Rutherford. Kimber and John, Rachel and Charlie, Matthew and Jane, and families wish to sincerely thank those who have sent love, sympathy and support to us during the difficult time of Bryan's passing. We are grateful for the cards, letters, baking, food, phone calls, texts, emails and home visits during this time. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Waireka for their care of Dad. Many thanks to Rev. Jill Woods for making Bryan's funeral service a fitting farewell.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2019