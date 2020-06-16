|
LEE, Buck. The family of the late Buck Lee greatfully acknowledge the outpouring of love and acts of great kindness over the last year and especially since Buck's passing. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support, the flowers, cards, letters, phone calls, food and visits. Please accept this as our personal thank you. Continue to keep the happy memories of Buck with you and we look forward to celebrating Bucks life with all his friends and family soon.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 16, 2020