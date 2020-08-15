Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cain BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cain Robert Maurice BELL

Add a Memory
Cain Robert Maurice BELL Notice
BELL, Cain Robert Maurice (AKA The Bubbydoo). 27.05.1988 - 19.07.2020 Very special and dearly loved only son of Craig and Karla. Much loved Grandson of the late Bob Gannaway, Bev and the late Peter Bailey, Maurice and the late Noeline Bell. Loved Nephew and special cousin to many. Cain went to fly with his seagulls on July 19, 2020. Now free of his body. A service for Cain will be held on Sunday, August 23 at 1.30pm, at the South Napier Spiritualist Church in the Freemasons Hall, 206 Kennedy Road, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cain's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -