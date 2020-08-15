|
|
BELL, Cain Robert Maurice (AKA The Bubbydoo). 27.05.1988 - 19.07.2020 Very special and dearly loved only son of Craig and Karla. Much loved Grandson of the late Bob Gannaway, Bev and the late Peter Bailey, Maurice and the late Noeline Bell. Loved Nephew and special cousin to many. Cain went to fly with his seagulls on July 19, 2020. Now free of his body. A service for Cain will be held on Sunday, August 23 at 1.30pm, at the South Napier Spiritualist Church in the Freemasons Hall, 206 Kennedy Road, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2020