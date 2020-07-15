Home

Cameron James (Cam) BICKERS

Cameron James (Cam) BICKERS
BICKERS, Cameron James (Cam). Tragically taken on Friday, July 10 2020, close to his loved Rangitaiki Station. Much loved son of Matt and Shellee. Much loved brother of Ben and Laura, and grandson of Stanley. Loved nephew of Tracy and Wayne Jack. Many thanks to the Taupo Emergency Services and HB Fire Brigade for their ongoing love and support. Cam's service will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Friday, July 17 at 12.00pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Bickers Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2020
