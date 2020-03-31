|
WEDD, Campbell Hamish. 12.10.36 - 21.03.20 Dad passed last Saturday surrounded by his family after a long illness. Loved husband of Deirdre (deceased). Adored father of Hamish, Gavin and Shayne, Kristin and Julian, and Bronwyn and Kerry his 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr Andy Daun, Tuki Tuki Medical Staff, Hastings Memorial Hospital nurses and doctors and the amazing carers from Access who all made his last years comfortable. A service to celebrate Cams life will follow on his birthday. Messages to Wedd Family, 2 Tikokino Road, Waipawa.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 31, 2020