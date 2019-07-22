|
MAYHEW, Carine Margaret Jane. (nee Jackson). Passed peacefully on July 19, 2019 aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Allan and stepmother to his children. Loved sister of the late Bill and Laurene. Loved Aunt of Phillip, Gabriella, Courtenay, Debbie, Alan, Bekkie, Libby, and Charlie. Treasured friend of Val Waal. A special thank you to the staff at Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their care of Carine. A celebration of Carine's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. All messages to the Jackson Family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2019