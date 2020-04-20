|
NAIRN, Carlene Marion. Passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2020, with Tracy, Michael and Errol at her side. A private cremation has been held, and there will be a memorial service for friends and family on her birthday, November 12. Details will be shared closer to the date. Carlene asked that instead of flowers, donations are made to Cranford Hospice (www. cranfordhospice.org. nz) in her memory. "One in a million, who brought hilarity and joy in to the lives of all who knew her" Messages to the Nairn Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2020