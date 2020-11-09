|
NAIRN, Carlene Marion. 12.11.1941-19.04.2020 To all the friends of Carlene Nairn. Due to the earlier lockdown we were unable to have a full and proper funeral service for Carlene. On Thursday November 12, 2020 an interment and headstone unveiling will be held at Western Hills Cemetery (also known as Park Island Cemetery) at 3.30pm. This will be followed by a celebration of Carlene's life at the Westshore Hotel from 4.00pm. All are cordially invited to share memories of Carlene together with us at the interment ceremony and/or the celebration of her life afterwards. Please send any messages to Errol Lilley 021 490 253.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2020