Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann WILSON

Add a Memory
Carol Ann WILSON Notice
WILSON, Carol Ann. On October 12, 2019 Carol passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely fought at Mary Doyle. Soulmate of Charlie. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Trish, Mark and Nicole, Brett and Andrea, Deanne and Dave. Nana of Kim, Claire, Rochelle, Rosalie, Nicole and Mitchell and great grandmother of Jake and Alice. A special thanks to the staff at Nimon House for their ongoing care and support. A private family funeral was held on October 18, 2019.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.