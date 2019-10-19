|
WILSON, Carol Ann. On October 12, 2019 Carol passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely fought at Mary Doyle. Soulmate of Charlie. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Trish, Mark and Nicole, Brett and Andrea, Deanne and Dave. Nana of Kim, Claire, Rochelle, Rosalie, Nicole and Mitchell and great grandmother of Jake and Alice. A special thanks to the staff at Nimon House for their ongoing care and support. A private family funeral was held on October 18, 2019.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019