More Obituaries for Carol HARVEY
Carol Kathleen HARVEY

Carol Kathleen HARVEY

Carol Kathleen HARVEY Notice
HARVEY, Carol Kathleen. Peacefully on February 2, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Hugh. Loved mother of Steve, Mike, Rob, and Keith. Cherished Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friend of Dennis and the late Maria Harvey. Forever in our hearts and memories. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Friends Bush, 15 Jervois Road, Jervoistown, Napier on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1pm. Messages to the 'Harvey Family', C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2020
