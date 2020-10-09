|
ATKINS, Carole Ann (nee Robertson). Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness. Loving wife of John, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and David, Dean and Lisa. Treasured Nana of Michelle, Heath, and Nick. Great-Nana Carole to Justin, Jack and Lucy. Daughter of Harry and Rose Robertson. Sister and sister-in-law of Judy and Nick, Storm and Kim, Graham and Sheryl, Catherine, the late Fred, and Dorothy. Loving you always, forgetting you never. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nursing staff of Ward B1 and the palliative care team who looked after Carole, and supported the family during this time. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Carole's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, October 12, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Atkins Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2020