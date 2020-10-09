Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
the Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole ATKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ann (Robertson) ATKINS

Add a Memory
Carole Ann (Robertson) ATKINS Notice
ATKINS, Carole Ann (nee Robertson). Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness. Loving wife of John, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and David, Dean and Lisa. Treasured Nana of Michelle, Heath, and Nick. Great-Nana Carole to Justin, Jack and Lucy. Daughter of Harry and Rose Robertson. Sister and sister-in-law of Judy and Nick, Storm and Kim, Graham and Sheryl, Catherine, the late Fred, and Dorothy. Loving you always, forgetting you never. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nursing staff of Ward B1 and the palliative care team who looked after Carole, and supported the family during this time. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Carole's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, October 12, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Atkins Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -