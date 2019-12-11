|
|
PARKER, Carole Ann. Departed this world on December 7, 2019 and is now present with the Lord, Family and Friends. Loved and adored wife of Eddie for a wonderful 61 years. A loved and very special Mum and Mother-in-law to Eileen (deceased), Kerry and Sheryn, Richard and Sheree, Phillip and Kerrin, and Fiona and Albert. Adored Nana to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be sorely missed. Now at peace tending her heavenly garden. A private cremation has been held. Messages to the 'Parker Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019