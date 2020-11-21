|
DAMES, Carole-Anne. Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 after a tough battle. Loved wife of Ralph. Mother to Cindy, Adam and Nicole, and many horses, cats and dogs. Grandmother of Connor, Ella, and Caitlin. Daughter of Doug and Gloria Jenkins. Sister of Linda. A celebration of her life will be held in the Cheval Room at the Hawkes Bay Racecourse, Prospect Road, Hastings on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or via cranfordhospice.org.nz. All messages to the Dames Family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2020