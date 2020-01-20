Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Janet HICKS

Add a Memory
Carole Janet HICKS Notice
HICKS, Carole Janet. Passed away peacefully on January 19 2020, surrounded by family. Aged 78. Much loved wife of the late David. Treasured Mum and mother-in- law of Lisa and Graeme, Glen and Jo. Loved sister of Diane Walker (Australia). Cherished Nan of Andrew, P.J., Lachlan, Ritchie and Reef. Loved aunty of Cherie and Andrea. Special cousin of Brian and Andrea. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society may be left at the service, and would be appreciated. A service for Carole will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, January 22 at 10.30am. Messages to the Hicks Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -