HICKS, Carole Janet. Passed away peacefully on January 19 2020, surrounded by family. Aged 78. Much loved wife of the late David. Treasured Mum and mother-in- law of Lisa and Graeme, Glen and Jo. Loved sister of Diane Walker (Australia). Cherished Nan of Andrew, P.J., Lachlan, Ritchie and Reef. Loved aunty of Cherie and Andrea. Special cousin of Brian and Andrea. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Society may be left at the service, and would be appreciated. A service for Carole will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, January 22 at 10.30am. Messages to the Hicks Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 20, 2020