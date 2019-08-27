|
PIKE, Carrick Leslie William. 27 March 1971 - 16 August 2019 Loved dad of Dylan, Ryan, and Munro. Much loved by Crystal. Dearly loved son of Gaye and the late Allan. Much loved brother of Joanna and Hamish. Loved grandson of the late Valda and Les Donnelly and the late Mary and Bill Pike. A special thanks to Cranford Hospice for all of your help. A private family service has been held. All messages to The Pike Family, C/- PO Box 74, Bay View, Napier 4149.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 27, 2019