PIKE, Carrick. The family of the late Carrick Pike (Pikey) wish to acknowledge and thank the Cranford Hospice team, The Doctors and Unichem Pharmacy Napier, Derek Goodisson, Napier District Nursing service, HBDHB, Mabel - Oncology social worker, Firth Industries and work colleagues, Access personnel and St. John Ambulance. To all who attended Carrick's memorial service, sincere thanks - you made it special. The floral tributes, cards, phone calls, baking and visits and the unwavering support we received during this time was very much appreciated by us all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 23, 2019