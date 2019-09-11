Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrolle MILNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrolle Anne MILNER

Add a Memory
Carrolle Anne MILNER Notice
MILNER, Carrolle Anne. Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital, on September 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of June, David and Annie, and the late Dawn Barrett. A much loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at HB Regional Hospital for their care of Carrolle. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Carrolle's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, September 13 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Milner Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrolle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.