|
|
MILNER, Carrolle Anne. Passed away peacefully at HB Regional Hospital, on September 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of June, David and Annie, and the late Dawn Barrett. A much loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at HB Regional Hospital for their care of Carrolle. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Carrolle's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, September 13 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Milner Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019