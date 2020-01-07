|
LEE, Catherine Dorothy. 20.01.29 - 05.01.20 Died peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Noel (died 1978) and mother of Gordon, Richard, Vivienne and Deb. Grandmother of Kaydee, Courtney and Rory, Hamish, Andy, Daniel and Rebecca, Rozz and Charlotte. Cath's funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Heretaunga Street, Hastings on Saturday, January 11 at 10am followed by a private burial in Dannevirke. A wonderful mother, grandmother - the last of this generation. Warm and heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Eversley Rest Home, Nelson View Ward in Hastings. Messages to the Lee family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 7, 2020