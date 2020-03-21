|
HAMLIN, Dr Catherine. Passed away peacefully in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, aged 96 years. Beloved soulmate of the late Dr Reg Hamlin (formerly of Napier). Mother of Richard (England). Loved sister-in-law of the late Lucy and Jack Gunn (Korokipo). Much loved aunt of Cynthea and Raymond Greene (Korokipo). Great aunt of Liz and Mat, and great great aunt of Kora. A memorial service to be held at a later date. "Her works were kindness, her deeds were love" Any communication to 021 422 040.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 21, 2020