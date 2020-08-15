|
YOUNG, Catherine Margaret (Cath). WRNZNS No. 234 WWII On August 8, 2020 at Elmwood Hospital, Napier, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Marcus. Mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and David Grant, Jenni and Bruce Calderwood, and Sue and Michael Woolhouse. Treasured Nana Young to Jillian, Megan, Karen, David, Katie, Beck, Till and Callum. Dearly loved by her ten great- grandchildren. A special thank you to Dr Penny Henley and the great team at Elmwood Hospital for their care and respect. In accordance with Cath's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to the Young Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2020