|
|
SUTHERLAND, Catherine. Passed away after a very short illness at Hawke's Bay Hospital, on January 18, 2020 aged 65 years. Best friend and wife of the late Graeme. Very much loved Mum of Christine, and Rachelle and Patrick Elliott. Treasured Nanny of Finn and William. Thank you to the Doctors and nurses of Ward A4 at HBRH, for the care and kindness that was given to Catherine. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice for all the support to the family while Graeme was in their care, may be left at the service and will be gratefully received. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Wednesday January 22 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Sutherland Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 20, 2020