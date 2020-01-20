Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine SUTHERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine SUTHERLAND

Add a Memory
Catherine SUTHERLAND Notice
SUTHERLAND, Catherine. Passed away after a very short illness at Hawke's Bay Hospital, on January 18, 2020 aged 65 years. Best friend and wife of the late Graeme. Very much loved Mum of Christine, and Rachelle and Patrick Elliott. Treasured Nanny of Finn and William. Thank you to the Doctors and nurses of Ward A4 at HBRH, for the care and kindness that was given to Catherine. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice for all the support to the family while Graeme was in their care, may be left at the service and will be gratefully received. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Wednesday January 22 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Sutherland Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -