Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
15 St Joseph St
Waipukurau
Charles Bernard KEENAN

Charles Bernard KEENAN Notice
KEENAN, Charles Bernard. 2NZEF 623355 12.02.1924 - 05.12.2019 Passed away peacefully in his 95th year at Woburn Home, Waipukarau. Adored husband of Margaret for 66yrs. Loved Father and Father- in- law of Ann Marie and Richard Thomson of Auckland, and Peter and Sheryl Keenan of Waipukurau. Treasured Popa of Nicola, Mark, David and Gemma and his three Great Grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held for Charlie at the St Joseph's Catholic Church, 15 St Joseph St, Waipukurau, on Monday, December 9 at 11am. Followed by his interment at the Hastings Cemetery, Orchard Rd, Hastings. All messages can be sent to the Keenan Family, 5c Holyrood Terrace, Waipukurau.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 6, 2019
