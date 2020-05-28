Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Henry Gordon . L/SGT (Rtd) 092480 NZ Infantry (Gordon) WARD

Add a Memory
Charles Henry Gordon . L/SGT (Rtd) 092480 NZ Infantry (Gordon) WARD Notice
WARD, Charles Henry Gordon (Gordon). L/SGT (Rtd) 092480, NZ Infantry Passed away on May 19, 2020 at Eversley Rest Home, Hastings. Peacefully in his sleep as he had hoped at 98 years young. Husband of Rita and Helen (both deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Sue, and Helga and Ryan. Adored Grandad Beach of Aaron and Amy. Grandpa of Brodie and Sean and Great- Grandad of Selena. Step Dad to Micheal and Susin, Ngaio and Warren and Grandad to all their children. Beloved brother to his 13 siblings and Uncle Gordon to his many nieces and nephews. Due to funeral restrictions, a private service and interment has taken place. Messages to the Ward Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153. "Finally at peace with Helen again. You will always be in our hearts."
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -