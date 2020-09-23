|
|
RICHARDSON, Charles Henry William (Charlie - Chas). Peacefully on Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Hawke's Bay Hospital, Aged 85 years. Devoted husband of Edith. Deeply loved Dad and father-in-law of David, Valerie, Maree Anne and Rob, Wendy and Campbell, and Helen and Chris. Loved Grandad of his seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. A special thanks to the team on the B2 ward for their care and support. A private family service has been held. Messages to The Richardson family C/- P.O.Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 23, 2020