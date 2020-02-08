|
|
ELERS, Charles William (Bill). 07.01.1949-03.02.2020. Cherished husband of Gloria, loved father of Claude and Karen (Mataura), Vicky and Hadfield (Gisborne), the late Amos, Tina and Murray (Mataura), Rat (Mohaka), Alice and Dean (Wairoa), Seven (Mataura), Jimmy-Joe and Lexy (Mataura), loved Papa of all his 34 mokopuna and 22 mokomoko. Bill is now lying in state at 109 Queen Street, Wairoa. Funeral service will be Sunday February 9, 2pm at Queen Street. Followed by hakari a private cremation for Bill will be held on Monday 6AM in Gisborne. (Because of being evacuated from Mataura a memorial service will be held on our return date to be confirmed). 'YES WE DO IT' Messages to Tina, (021) 186 1916. Southern Funeral Home, Gore, FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 8, 2020