Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
03-208 8004
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Queen Street,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles ELERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles William . (Bill) ELERS


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Charles William . (Bill) ELERS Notice
ELERS, Charles William (Bill). 07.01.1949-03.02.2020. Cherished husband of Gloria, loved father of Claude and Karen (Mataura), Vicky and Hadfield (Gisborne), the late Amos, Tina and Murray (Mataura), Rat (Mohaka), Alice and Dean (Wairoa), Seven (Mataura), Jimmy-Joe and Lexy (Mataura), loved Papa of all his 34 mokopuna and 22 mokomoko. Bill is now lying in state at 109 Queen Street, Wairoa. Funeral service will be Sunday February 9, 2pm at Queen Street. Followed by hakari a private cremation for Bill will be held on Monday 6AM in Gisborne. (Because of being evacuated from Mataura a memorial service will be held on our return date to be confirmed). 'YES WE DO IT' Messages to Tina, (021) 186 1916. Southern Funeral Home, Gore, FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -