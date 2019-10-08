Home

Charlie . (Ian) WALLBANK

Charlie . (Ian) WALLBANK In Memoriam
WALLBANK, Charlie (Ian). 17.03.1949 - 08.10.2017 Cherished husband of Kiri, and adored father of Aaron and Angela, Alicia and John, Chad and Karina, Kelly and Roger. Grandad to 11 grandchildren. Two years without you but it still feels like yesterday. A limb has fallen from our family tree I keep hearing your voice that says grieve not for me Remember the best times, the laughter and the song The good life I lived while I was strong Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest Remembering all, how I truly was blessed Continue traditions, no matter how small Go on with your life, don't worry about falls I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin Until the day comes and we're together again
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 8, 2019
