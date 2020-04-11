Home

MURPHY, Charmian Jocelyn. Peacefully on April 10, 2020 aged 94 years (Gisborne). Beloved wife of the late Selwyn. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Sally and Hugh Trafford, Robyn and Geoff Tombleson, and Deb and Jonathan Bell (Havelock North). Loving granny of Julia and Stuart Bedford, Tim and Deb Trafford, Olivia Trafford, Caroline and Daniel Coop, Jenny and Paul Randall, and Mathew and Charlotte Bell. Loving great granny of Louie and Alex Bedford, James and Georgie Coop, Pete and Rick Trafford, and Fleur Randall. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Jocey's life will be held at a later date. Evans Funeral Services Ltd Gisborne www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 11, 2020
