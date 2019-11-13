Home

Christina Louise . (McKenzie) WOODS

Christina Louise . (McKenzie) WOODS Notice
WOODS, Christina Louise (nee McKenzie). 21.01.1971 - 10.11.2019 After a courageous battle, Christina passed away at the Invercargill Hospice. Dearly loved wife of Jim. Beloved mum of Freija and Rafe. Much loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Malcom (deceased) and Connie McKenzie, Mick and Carol Woods. Loved sister of Ingrid, Deirdre, Katrina and all of her nieces, nephews and brothers-in-law. She will be terribly missed. You can rest in peace now, Christina.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 13, 2019
