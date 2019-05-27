Home

Christine Anne. GERBAULT

GERBAULT, Christine Anne. 12.08.1954 - 24.05.2019 Passed away unexpectedly and peacefully. Loved and loving wife of Steve. Cherished Mum of David and Bryn. Beloved Grandma of Bethany and Hannah. Sister of Kay (deceased), Jil and Andrew. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Christine's life will be held in The King's House Church (Samoan A/G), 190 Riverbend Road, Napier on Friday, May 31 at 10.30am. Messages to the Gerbault Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 27, 2019
