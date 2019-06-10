|
HARRISON, Christine Annette Kirby. Passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, aged 83 years surrounded by her four children, Jill, Michael, Anne and David. Much loved wife of the late Vic. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all her family. Much loved sister of Denis and Ian. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranford Hospice at www.cranford hospice.org.nz or the Cancer Society at www.cancernz.org.nz in memory of Christine, and would be gratefully appreciated. A private cremation for Christine was held on June 8, 2019. 'Loving you always, forgetting you never.'
