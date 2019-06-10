Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Annette Kirby HARRISON

Notice Condolences

Christine Annette Kirby HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Christine Annette Kirby. Passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, aged 83 years surrounded by her four children, Jill, Michael, Anne and David. Much loved wife of the late Vic. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all her family. Much loved sister of Denis and Ian. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranford Hospice at www.cranford hospice.org.nz or the Cancer Society at www.cancernz.org.nz in memory of Christine, and would be gratefully appreciated. A private cremation for Christine was held on June 8, 2019. 'Loving you always, forgetting you never.'
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.